Queen Camilla's loyal companion 'gone too soon'

Queen Camilla is patron of the Battersea Dogs and Cats home, where she first adopted Beth

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Queen Camilla shared a heartfelt tribute following the loss of her beloved dog, Beth, over the weekend. 

The 12-year-old Jack Russell, adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, had to be put down due to an untreatable tumor, leaving the Queen deeply saddened.

In a Buckingham Palace statement, it was said:

"A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."


Queen Camilla, a long-time patron of Battersea, first adopted Beth in 2011 at just 12 weeks old, alongside her other dog, Bluebell. Reflecting on her bond with the dogs, she has shared:

"They are both colourful characters and now I cannot imagine my life, my home or my sofas without them."

The Queen’s connection to her pets was even symbolised in her Coronation dress, which paid homage to her beloved dogs. 

Beth's passing marks the end of a 12-year companionship that brought joy and resilience to her life.

