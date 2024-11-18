King Charles shares heartbreaking update about Queen Camilla's life

Queen Camilla hit with tragic news as she battles her health woes.
In a shocking turn of events, the Royal Family shared the saddening news of Queen's beloved pet dog Beth's death on November 18, 2024.
Buckingham palace shared two photos on their Instagram account to mourn the heartbreaking loss.
In the first photo, which was clicked during Queen Camilla's walk with Beth on a deserted location, she appeared in high spirits in a chic outfit.
While the next photo was an adorable click of the Queen, seemingly receiving the pair of dogs from their rescuer.
"A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire," the caption alongside the photos read.
Shortly after the sad news was shared, ardent royal fans flooded the comments section with warm prayers for the deceased soul.
"So sorry to hear this. She seemed like such a wonderful character," one fan wrote.
Another wrote, "Losing a much loved dog is a grief like no other. So sad to hear your news.Every dogowner knows how you are feeling Ma’am, we’re sending much love and kind thoughts."
This tragic news for Queen Camilla and King Charles III comes a few days after Camilla hit with chest infection, due to which she pulled herself out of all her royal engagements.
However, she made a poignant appearance at the Buckingham palace reception on November 13, 2024, hosted in honour of the UK TV and film industry artists' efforts.
It pertinent to mention, Camilla was notably absent from the key engagements on King Charles 76th birthday, on November 14, 2024.