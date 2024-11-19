Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son arrested on sexual assault suspicion

The eldest son of crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby has been arrested on suspicion of rape.
In a shocking turn of events, the 27-year-old, whom the Norwegian Princess shares with her former boyfriend, was arrested on Monday night from Oslo.
He was taken into custody on suspicion of having "sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act".
As reported by various outlets, Marius was arrested by police at 11:12m from a residence near Skaugum, the royal estate of the Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit.
According to the official statement of Norwegian police, Marius was arrested on suspicion of violating the criminal code "which concerns sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act."
"What police can say about the rape is that it concerns a sexual act without intercourse. The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act," the statement revealed.
It is pertinent to note, this is the third time Marius has been arrested since August, 2024.
Previously on August 4, the Norwegian royal was arrested for "psychologically and physically" hurting a woman in her 20s, who later revealed as his girlfriend.
At that time he spent nearly 30 hours in police custody, and then after a month he was arrested again on September 15 for violating his restraining order.
The police merely stated that "the victim must have been unable to resist the act" and did not specify the time of the alleged rape.
Marius Borg Høiby has no official duties or royal title.