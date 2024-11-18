Royal

Princess Anne rubs shoulders with key figure as Royal Family receives new shock

The Princess Royal enjoys rugby game without husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in Edinburgh

  by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024

Princess Anne rubs shoulders with key figure as Royal Family receives new shock


Princess Anne enjoyed a lively outing in Edinburgh on Saturday, proudly supporting Scotland in their rugby match as Royal Family hit with major security threat.

Much to the audience surprise, the Princess Royal attended the match without her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, a fellow rugby enthusiast.

In fact, she was seen sitting next to President of the Scottish Rugby Union, Colin Rigby, who has held the position since 2022 and is a familiar face at matches alongside Anne.

For the match night, the beloved sister of King Charles III dressed elegantly as she wore a navy coat paired with a blue and green tartan scarf.

She accessorized with a distinctive silver brooch adorned with four amethysts, a piece she often reserves for Scotland’s games.

Princess Anne called it a day on a high note for Scotland, as they celebrated a commanding 59–21 victory over Portugal.

The Princess Royal’s outing update comes shortly after Princess Kate and Prince William made headlines for facing a huge security breach at their residence in Windsor Castle.

As reported by various outlets, two masked men breached the Windsor Castle estate on a Sunday night in October when Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children—George, Charlotte, and Louis—were asleep at their nearby residence, Adelaide Cottage.

As per the palace insider, the burglars climbed a six-foot fence and entered Shaw Farm, from where they allegedly stole a black Isuzu pick-up truck and a red quad bike from a barn before escaping through the farm’s gate exit.

