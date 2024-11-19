Prince Harry shares message as royal family mourns death of ‘beloved companion’

Prince Harry released a new statement after his cancer-stricken father King Charles and stepmother Queen Camilla mourned the death of their beloved companion.
The Duke of Sussex, who is in Canada for a solo trip to promote the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, visited Seaforth Armoury on November 18.
As per Sussex.com, the former working royal "spent time with students, veterans and IG25 competitors as part of a school-based initiative designed to shift perceptions of service members, veterans, and individuals with disabilities."
The father-of-two addressed the "students, teachers, and participants" about the lessons they learned in the activities.
For the unversed, the theme of these lessons revolved around "recovery, resilience, and the incredible journey of those who participate in the Invictus Games."
Harry emphasized the "connection between the lessons they had just learned and the journey of recovery that so many Invictus athletes embody."
Harry's new message follows the royal family's announcement of the passing of Queen Camilla's beloved rescued dog, Beth.