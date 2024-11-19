Royal

Prince Harry shares message as royal family mourns death of ‘beloved companion’

Prince Harry issues news statement after royal family's tragic news

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Prince Harry shares message as royal family mourns death of ‘beloved companion’
Prince Harry shares message as royal family mourns death of ‘beloved companion’

Prince Harry released a new statement after his cancer-stricken father King Charles and stepmother Queen Camilla mourned the death of their beloved companion. 

The Duke of Sussex, who is in Canada for a solo trip to promote the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, visited Seaforth Armoury on November 18.

As per Sussex.com, the former working royal "spent time with students, veterans and IG25 competitors as part of a school-based initiative designed to shift perceptions of service members, veterans, and individuals with disabilities."

The father-of-two addressed the "students, teachers, and participants" about the lessons they learned in the activities.

For the unversed, the theme of these lessons revolved around "recovery, resilience, and the incredible journey of those who participate in the Invictus Games."

Harry emphasized the "connection between the lessons they had just learned and the journey of recovery that so many Invictus athletes embody."

Harry's new message follows the royal family's announcement of the passing of Queen Camilla's beloved rescued dog, Beth.

Prince Andrew narrowly escapes major accident amid King Charles feud
Prince Andrew narrowly escapes major accident amid King Charles feud
Prince William becomes Kate Middleton’s support in ‘nerve-wracking’ moment
Prince William becomes Kate Middleton’s support in ‘nerve-wracking’ moment
Prince Harry makes first statement after Meghan Markle ‘split’ rumours
Prince Harry makes first statement after Meghan Markle ‘split’ rumours
Meghan Markle decision to skip Canada trip with Prince Harry amid 'split' reports
Meghan Markle decision to skip Canada trip with Prince Harry amid 'split' reports
One move will disclose current dynamics between King Charles, Prince Andrew
One move will disclose current dynamics between King Charles, Prince Andrew
Queen Camilla's loyal companion 'gone too soon'
Queen Camilla's loyal companion 'gone too soon'
Duchess Sophie spotted after Lady Louise Windsor's relationship announcement
Duchess Sophie spotted after Lady Louise Windsor's relationship announcement
King Charles shares heartbreaking update about Queen Camilla's life
King Charles shares heartbreaking update about Queen Camilla's life
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert step out together ahead of key event
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert step out together ahead of key event
Princess Anne rubs shoulders with key figure as Royal Family receives new shock
Princess Anne rubs shoulders with key figure as Royal Family receives new shock
Kate Middleton, Charlotte play major role in King Charles' cancer journey
Kate Middleton, Charlotte play major role in King Charles' cancer journey
Masked men raid Windsor Castle as Prince William, Kate Middleton 'slept' nearby
Masked men raid Windsor Castle as Prince William, Kate Middleton 'slept' nearby