Meghan Markle decision to skip Canada trip with Prince Harry amid 'split' reports

The Duchess of Sussex did not join the Duke this weekend for the Grey Cup in Vancouver

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Meghan Markle's absence during Prince Harry's recent trip to Canada has sparked curiosity, with insiders revealing the 'real reason' behind her decision to stay back.

As per Express.co.uk, the Duchess of Sussex did not join the Duke in Canada this weekend as he attended the Grey Cup in Vancouver to promote the much-anticipated, Invictus Games 2025.

Prince Harry made a TV appearance to announce his solo trip to Canada while talking with TSN ahead of the game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts.

He shared, "Really looking forward to the game getting started. Let's go!"

Harry responded, "It is our 10th anniversary, which is exciting. The Invictus movement started back in 2014. It's a sporting platform used for the rehabilitation and support of wounded soldiers, both serving and veterans.

"We now have 25 nations, and the number is growing. It's really an opportunity for individuals and their families to heal and rehabilitate through sport."

The interview came shortly after the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles to support female businesswoman, Kadi Lee and the launch of her new haircare line for the brand, Highbrow Hippie.

Notably, the Sussexes have attended many events without each other since their Colombia trip in August.

As Harry and Meghan made multiple solo appeared, the report suggested that the couple are now splitting their business interests.

A source previously told HELLO! Magazine that "Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell.”

They added, "Together they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact."

To note, Harry is in Canada to champion his passion project, the Invictus Games, scheduled to occur in Vancouver and Whistler in February, marking the first occasion that the event will include winter sports.

