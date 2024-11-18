Duchess Sophie spotted after Lady Louise Windsor's relationship announcement

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, has made a public appearance shortly after her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, celebrated her 21st birthday.
The milestone also marked a new chapter in Louise's life, with confirmation of her relationship with fellow student Felix da Silva-Clamp.
The friends of the young royal spoke to The Telegraph, who confirmed the duo are in a relationship.
Following her daughter’s milestone, Sophie, 59, visited Hounslow’s Feel Good Inside and Out Project at Cranford College, where she showcased her culinary talents. For the occasion, the Duchess wore a £3,600 leather midi dress by Loewe and looked absolutely stunning.
While Louise is currently residing in Scotland for her studies at the University of St Andrews, she and her brother, James, Earl of Wessex, were raised at Bagshot Park, located just a short drive from the home of Princess Kate and Prince William at Adelaide Cottage.