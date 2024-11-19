Royal

Prince Harry makes first statement after Meghan Markle ‘split’ rumours

The Duke of Sussex launched the Invictus Games school programme at Vancouver's Seaforth Armoury

  • November 19, 2024
Prince Harry has finally released the first statement after rumours started circulating about his “split” with Megan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex made a trip to Canada this week but the Duchess of Sussex did not join him.

His solo appearance at the Grey Cup in Vancouver this weekend to promote the much-anticipated, Invictus Games 2025, spanked rumours about “split” with wife.

On Monday, November 18, King Charles’ younger son launched the Invictus Games school programme at Vancouver's Seaforth Armoury with an engaging game of sitting volleyball alongside local schoolchildren.

The Spare author, 40, also visited the historic Canadian military facility where he played with students.

During his engagement, Harry said, "Seeing them learn about the Invictus Games has had a profound impact on me, because this is where Invictus starts to go even wider outside of the Invictus community, into schools in Canada and hopefully around the world."

He was wearing a grey shirt while sitting with children, as seen in viral pictures.

The visit marks his second appearance in Vancouver, where the Invictus Games will be held in February 2025.

Meanwhile, Meghan was spotted at the celebrity restaurant Gjelina to attend the launch of her friend Kadi Lee's new Highbrow Hippie hair wellness range last Thursday.

