Princess Charlene, Prince Albert step out together ahead of key event

The Prince and Princess of Monaco will soon be making appearance in a major event

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II are making brief appearance together ahead of a big event!

On Sunday, November 17, the Prince and Princess of Monaco graced the Physical Education and Sports Medals award ceremony with their notable appearance, reported GB News.

The princess was captured in a sophisticated look wearing a Ralph Lauren blazer and trouser worth £3,572 for the occasion. With her blonde hair tied in a neat up-do, Charlene exuded elegance in minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Monaco wore a navy-blue suit in his appearance at the event.

This brief, joint appearance of the couple comes just two days before the Monaco’s National Day event, which the royal couple is expected to attend.

Monaco’s National Day, also called The Sovereign Prince’s Day, is celebrated on November 19 every year.

The date was chosen by the late Prince Rainier III, the father of Prince Albert II. Before this, the National Day’s date was chosen each time the ruling Prince of Monaco ascended to the throne.

However, when Albert rose to the throne, he made the decision to continue with the date chosen by his late father, putting a full stop on the tradition.

