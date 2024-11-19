Royal

Prince William becomes Kate Middleton’s support in ‘nerve-wracking’ moment

The Prince of Wales wins internet with warm gesture towards Princess Kate

  • November 19, 2024


Prince William became the hero straight out of a romance novel with his heart melting gesture for Princess Kate.

The engagement announcement of the Prince and Princess of Wales on November 16, 2010, remains a cherished moment in royal history.

Dressed in a stunning royal blue Issa wrap dress, Kate stood beside her future husband during their introduction to the world at St James’s Palace.

The highlight of Kate's outfit was Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

A royal photographer Arthur Edwards later revealed how anxious the future Princess of Wales felt, despite showcasing a poised and joyful demeanor.

When Edwards tried to click a close-up of Kate’s dazzling ring, her hand trembled, prompting William to steady it with his own.

"She was so nervous, her hand was shaking. He had to hold her hand steady so I could photograph it," revealed the photographer.

Kate’s initial nervousness about royal life was also evident in the couple’s engagement interview as well.

A recently resurfaced video clip shows Kate candidly admitting, “It’s obviously nerve-wracking because I don’t know what I’m doing – I sort of don’t know the ropes really.”

Despite stumbling over her words, she added with a smile, “I’m willing to learn quickly and work hard.” 

To which William reassured noting, “She’ll do really well,” while giving her a comforting pat on the knee.

The touching exchange has since garnered significant praises from the royal fans across the globe.

Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

