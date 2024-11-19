Entertainment

Rapper NBA YoungBoy admits to fraud charges in Utah drug case

The ‘Top’ rapper was arrested on 63 charges, including identity fraud, forgery, and unlawful procurement of prescription drugs

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Rapper NBA YoungBoy has pleaded guilty in Utah prescription drug fraud case!

The American rapper, 25, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, and is known professionally as YoungBoy Never Broke Again or NBA YoungBoy, confessed being guilty in the Utah drug case on Monday, November 18, 2024, reported Uproxx.

Appearing in the court on Monday, the What You Say rapper was pronounced culprit by a judge in Logan District Court on his involvement in prescription drug fraud ring in Utah, after an investigation that lasted several months.

It has been reported by AllHipHop that during the hearing, the rapper pleaded guilty to “two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery and six misdemeanor charges related to unlawful pharmacy conduct.”

The Right Foot Creep rapper, who is already serving his 27-month sentence in federal prison, is expected to complete his five years of jail time after his current sentence ends.

Besides his time in prison, NBA YoungBoy is also ordered to pay a monetary fine of $25,000.

To note, the rapper shifted to Utah in order to stay “out of trouble” and coordinated the fraudulent operation while being under a house arrest since 2021. He was arrested in April 2024.

