Fahad Mustafa shares thoughts on his long-lasting stardom

'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' actor Fahad Mustafa is basking in success of his blockbuster drama

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Fahad Mustafa, who made a blockbuster comeback with drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, revealed what made him earn his long-lasting stardom. 

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama the Actor In Law star revealed, “Reinventing myself and learning to do with the changing era is what helped me sustain my long-lasting stardom.”

He further went on describing the success of his hit starrer and why fans loved Mustafa more than Sharjeena.

“I am a lucky person as the public supports me and have always showered me with love. All the characters I did have been immensely popular,” the Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad actor said.

It is pertinent to mention that Fahad has been showcasing his impeccable acting skills in the industry for nearly two decades.

After delivering many blockbuster dramas, he further ventured into production.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's finale episode starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir in the lead roles aired on the big screens on November 5, 2024 causing cinemas to be housefull.

Crowds cheered as the last episode closed on a beautiful note with Sharjeena and Mustafa living happily ever after. 


