Sara Ali Khan reflects on her first visit to Kedarnath: 'Special'

Sara Ali Khan feels deep connection to India’s most popular pilgrimage site Kedarnath.
Recently at an event, the Love Aaj Kal actress revealed the place holds a uniquely special place in her heart.
She shared that everything she has earned today stems from the transformative experience she had at that holy place while shooting her debut film titled Kedarnath.
“I share the most special connection with that place. I think the first time I went to Kedarnath, I was not an actor, I was not even myself. I don’t know, but everything I am has come from that place,” the Coolie No. 1 star expressed.
Sara continued, "So, as long as the call keeps coming, I will keep going, returning, working, and continuing this cycle."
For the unversed, actor Saif Ali Khan’s beloved daughter Sara faced backlash for visiting temples, a topic that often sparks debate.
In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Sara addressed all the criticism, asserting her actions are a matter of personal choice.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is busy filming for an untitled Dharma Productions project with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead.