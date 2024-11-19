Trending

Sara Ali Khan reflects on her first visit to Kedarnath: 'Special'

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan holds Kedarnath close to her heart

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Saif Ali Khans daughter Sara Ali Khan holds the holy site Kedarnath close to her heart
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan holds the holy site Kedarnath close to her heart 

Sara Ali Khan feels deep connection to India’s most popular pilgrimage site Kedarnath.

Recently at an event, the Love Aaj Kal actress revealed the place holds a uniquely special place in her heart.

She shared that everything she has earned today stems from the transformative experience she had at that holy place while shooting her debut film titled Kedarnath.

“I share the most special connection with that place. I think the first time I went to Kedarnath, I was not an actor, I was not even myself. I don’t know, but everything I am has come from that place,” the Coolie No. 1 star expressed.

Sara continued, "So, as long as the call keeps coming, I will keep going, returning, working, and continuing this cycle."

For the unversed, actor Saif Ali Khan’s beloved daughter Sara faced backlash for visiting temples, a topic that often sparks debate.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Sara addressed all the criticism, asserting her actions are a matter of personal choice.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is busy filming for an untitled Dharma Productions project with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. 

Fahad Mustafa shares thoughts on his long-lasting stardom
Fahad Mustafa shares thoughts on his long-lasting stardom
Shah Rukh Khan makes gut-wrenching confession about failure
Shah Rukh Khan makes gut-wrenching confession about failure
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy cycling on Delhi streets
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy cycling on Delhi streets
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt thrill fans with heartfelt backstage moments
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt thrill fans with heartfelt backstage moments
Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about his journey to fatherhood
Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about his journey to fatherhood
Athiya Shetty jets off to undisclosed location after pregnancy announcement
Athiya Shetty jets off to undisclosed location after pregnancy announcement
Karan Johar posts Ranveer Singh’s iconic dance on 2024 Men’s Day
Karan Johar posts Ranveer Singh’s iconic dance on 2024 Men’s Day
Wahaj Ali pens emotional tribute for late father: 'In my heart'
Wahaj Ali pens emotional tribute for late father: 'In my heart'
Sheheryar Munawar to tie knot with Maheen Siddiqui in December 2024?
Sheheryar Munawar to tie knot with Maheen Siddiqui in December 2024?
Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency' to release on THIS date
Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency' to release on THIS date
Kiara Advani offers a peek into her 'Sindhi' lifestyle
Kiara Advani offers a peek into her 'Sindhi' lifestyle
Sheheryar Munawar grabs eyeballs on set of 'Aye Ishq e Junoon'
Sheheryar Munawar grabs eyeballs on set of 'Aye Ishq e Junoon'