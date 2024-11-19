Sci-Tech

WhatsApp introduces fresh layout for call info screen

The call info screen provides users with a detailed records of all voice and video calls with a contact

  by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
The instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out an updated call log management feature!

As per WEBetaInfo, a revamped call info screen now features a layout similar to the chat info screen for a unified look and organized key elements.

With this update, the contact’s profile is prominently displayed at the center of the screen. Below the photo are buttons for sending messages, making voice calls and video calls.

Meanwhile, the messaging button previously located in the top app bar has been repositioned under the profile photo.

The top app bar now only features the overflow menu with options like blocking the contact.

The call info screen provides users with a detailed records of all voice and video calls with a contact, while the overflow menu still allows users to delete call logs, but now deleting it removes all call records with that contact, not just those from a single day.

In addition to this, the Meta-owned platform also updated the Calls tap with an improved grouping system for call logs.

For some beta testers, call logs are now grouped by contact instead of being organized by days for the same contact.

This feature is available to some beta testers who have the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.24.24.19 and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming days.

