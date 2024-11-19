Say goodbye to electricity bills with THIS amazing garden tree

Today, almost everyone around the world is focusing on solar panels, but what if we told you about a tree that produces unlimited energy in your garden?
Yes, you heard it right! A groundbreaking technology called Aeroleaf WindTrees, inspired by nature is now capable of turning all kinds of wind into green electricity.
Aeroleaf WindTrees are expected to appear in gardens around the world as this eco-friendly innovation is gaining popularity day by day.
These small, organic-looking installation feature microturbines that resemble leaves on branches, making them more pleasing to the eye compared to large wind farms or solar panels.
The Aeroleaf WindTree is created by New World Wind, a renewable energy company based in France.
Not only that, the company offers a wide range of wind power products including the WindTree, WindBush and WindPalm, all featuring multiple leaf-shaped microturbines.
This technology is remarkable in that the leaves can operate in winds coming from any direction, starting at speeds as low as 5.6 miles per hour.
How does the technology work?
The WindTree’s operate silently and require little maintenance and can generate between 4,200 and 10,800 watts, depending on the number of leaves it contains.
The Aeroleaf is designed with a double-bladed structure mounted on a vertical axis, with a microgenerator that uses permanent magnets.
The rotation of these blades powers the system and as the magnets pass the coils, they produce an alternating current which is then converted into direct current.
Approximately 130 WindTrees are already operational in different parts of the world, including the United States, Europe, and South Korea, and notable customers include British-American Tobacco, Deloitte, and L’Oréal.