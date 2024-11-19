Royal

Princess Beatrice celebrates major milestone as key royal role awaits

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child

  • November 19, 2024
Princess Beatrice is set to mark a special occasion alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi today, November 19. 

The Princess of York is expected to celebrate her partner's 41st birthday at his home in the Cotswolds.

Notably, the couple, who share a three-year-old daughter Sienna, are expecting their second child together.

The property developer's birthday must have been more delightful as he is growing his family with the love of his life.

It is important to note that Beatrice's celebration came after reports that she is set to become a representative of the royal family at key events in the Middle East.

Prince Andrew's daughter was recently spotted at major events in the UAE.

Earlier, Hadley Gamble, a US journalist told The Mail, "There was a general feeling that Beatrice was an unofficial ambassador for the UK."

"Beatrice was quite literally in the inner circle at a gathering of global energy CEOs, top finance guys and policymakers," he shared. 

