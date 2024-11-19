Prince Harry marks new milestone in Canada without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry beamed with joy in surprise appearance at Seaforth Armoury in Vancouver, Canada.
The Duke of Sussex who once again garnered immense attention from media for his yet another trip to a foreign land without Meghan Markle, enjoyed a whale of a time with the young kids on Tuesday.
The purpose of Harry's visit was to launch the School Program from the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing.
Prince Harry joined young students for wide ranging activities, marking the launch of an online program aimed at introducing the Invictus Games to schools everywhere.
During his visit Harry expressed, "Seeing them learn about the Invictus Games has had a profound impact on me because this is where Invictus starts to go even wider outside of the Invictus community, into schools in Canada and hopefully around the world."
In the video shared to X Prince Harry could be seen sitting at a table with kids and asked, "Do you guys play sports? Which ones?"
This trip to Canada comes 81 days before the next cycle of The Invictus Games, an international adaptive sports competition for sick, injured, and wounded service members and veterans, will take place in Vancouver and Whistler in February of next year.