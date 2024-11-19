Princess Rajwa joins Queen Rania for first royal engagement after giving birth

Royal

Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa lead the royal presence at Jordan’s Parliamentary opening

  by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa made a stunning appearance as they attended the opening ceremony of Jordan's 20th parliamentary session.

On, Monday, the new mom and doting grandmother, of Princess Iman continued her royal duties, attending the parliamentary session, led by King Abdullah II.

The inauguration, highlighted by a speech given by the king, signifies the beginning of the legislative cycle for both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The Queen of Jordan looked an epitome of grace in an all-red ensemble.


Donning a Valentino scarfed blouse with a layered pleated skirt by Altuzarra in the same colour.

She complemented her look with a Woodrose Bracelet bag by French luxury label Chloe, Malone Souliers pumps and Bottega Veneta sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Princess Rajwa exuded elegance in an all-black ensemble, featuring a jacket with split sleeves and hem, and oversized collars.

She elevated her look with black trousers, Chloe Marcie 50 slingback mules, an oversized Dior saddle belt and a Jil Sander Goji mini bag.

To note, Princess Rajwa seemingly made her first public engagements after welcoming her first daughter Iman in August.

She was accompanied by her husband, Crown Prince Hussein at the event.

Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is the first grandchild of King Abdullah and Queen Rania.

