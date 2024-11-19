Sports

India withdraws from Blind T20 World Cup in Pakistan amid travel denial from MEA

The Blind T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Lahore, Pakistan from November 23 to December 3, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
The Indian cricket team has officially decided to withdraw from the upcoming T20 World Cup for the Blind which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

As per multiple outlets, the withdrawal comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) refused to grant the team permission to travel across the border.

The news was confirmed by Shailendra Yadav, General Secretary of the Indian Blind Cricket Association (IBCA).

He said in a statement, “We were waiting for the last 25 days to get permission from the government to go to Pakistan. Now we can’t wait any longer as the tournament is about to begin.”

Yadav continued, “When I talked with the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) on the phone then they told us that we won't be getting any permission to go to Pakistan and we can cancel your tournament.”

“They also told us that we will be getting an official letter of denial as well. However, we haven’t got any official letter yet but on the basis of our conversation with MEA we’ve decided not to go to Pakistan and we will not participate in the Blind T20 World Cup,” Yadav told India Today,” the General Secretary added.

He further revealed, “Along with us, England, Australia and New Zealand are also not coming. Hence, India will become the fourth team which will not take part in this tournament.”

In the meantime, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has confirmed that the Blind T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Lahore, Pakistan from November 23 to December 3, will continue without the Indian team.

