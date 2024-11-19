Sports

South African pacer Coetzee receives ICC sanction after disagreeing with umpire

Gerald Coetzee made an inappropriate comment to the umpire after a delivery being called 'wide'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
South African pacer Coetzee receives ICC sanction after disagreeing with umpire
South African pacer Coetzee receives ICC sanction after disagreeing with umpire

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reprimanded South African pacer Gerald Coetzee for disagreeing with the umpire’s decision during the fourth T20 International against India in Johannesburg.

As per multiple outlets, this comes when Coetzee made an inappropriate comment to the umpire after a delivery being called “wide.”

The ICC said in a press release, "Coetzee received a reprimand and had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record. He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, therefore no formal hearing was needed.”

His action was determined to have violated Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players Support Personnel, which addresses “showing dissent at an umpires decision during an international match.”

The charge against the player was filed by on-field umpires Allahudien Paleker, Stephen Harris, third umpire Lubabalo Gcuma and fourth umpire Arno Jacobs.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50 percent of the player’s match fee, and the addition of one or two demerit points.

If a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, then these points are converted into suspension points, resulting in a ban.

Two suspension points result in a ban from either one Test, two ODIs or two T20Is, which ever occur first for the player.

India withdraws from Blind T20 World Cup in Pakistan amid travel denial from MEA
India withdraws from Blind T20 World Cup in Pakistan amid travel denial from MEA
Lando Norris’ major 'regret' during fight with Max Verstappen gets REVEALED
Lando Norris’ major 'regret' during fight with Max Verstappen gets REVEALED
Roger Federer pens heartfelt letter to Rafael Nadal before his last match
Roger Federer pens heartfelt letter to Rafael Nadal before his last match
Rafael Nadal breaks silence on choosing Davis Cup Finals for farewell
Rafael Nadal breaks silence on choosing Davis Cup Finals for farewell
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to reach new T20I milestone
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to reach new T20I milestone
PCB appoints Aqib Javed as interim head coach of Pakistan men’s cricket team
PCB appoints Aqib Javed as interim head coach of Pakistan men’s cricket team
New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell hit with ban over cocaine use
New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell hit with ban over cocaine use
Buffalo Bills defeats Kansas City Chiefs, ending unbeaten season strike
Buffalo Bills defeats Kansas City Chiefs, ending unbeaten season strike
Jannik Sinner wins debut ATP Finals title after beating Taylor Fritz
Jannik Sinner wins debut ATP Finals title after beating Taylor Fritz
Ex-Australia coach sees India as major threat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Ex-Australia coach sees India as major threat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Alcaraz touches down Malaga for Davis Cup, aiming to win title for Nadal
Alcaraz touches down Malaga for Davis Cup, aiming to win title for Nadal
Gautam Gambhir under Aussie attack: 'India's biggest concern is their coach'
Gautam Gambhir under Aussie attack: 'India's biggest concern is their coach'