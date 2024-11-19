South African pacer Coetzee receives ICC sanction after disagreeing with umpire

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reprimanded South African pacer Gerald Coetzee for disagreeing with the umpire’s decision during the fourth T20 International against India in Johannesburg.
As per multiple outlets, this comes when Coetzee made an inappropriate comment to the umpire after a delivery being called “wide.”
The ICC said in a press release, "Coetzee received a reprimand and had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record. He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, therefore no formal hearing was needed.”
His action was determined to have violated Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players Support Personnel, which addresses “showing dissent at an umpires decision during an international match.”
The charge against the player was filed by on-field umpires Allahudien Paleker, Stephen Harris, third umpire Lubabalo Gcuma and fourth umpire Arno Jacobs.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50 percent of the player’s match fee, and the addition of one or two demerit points.
If a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, then these points are converted into suspension points, resulting in a ban.
Two suspension points result in a ban from either one Test, two ODIs or two T20Is, which ever occur first for the player.