Rafael Nadal ends stellar tennis career with Davis Cup loss

Rafael Nadal has concluded his legendary tennis career on Tuesday night.
The 38-year old athlete lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup.
Last month, he made the announcement about his retirement plans.
Nadal has won 92 singles titles (fifth-most all time), 22 majors (second-most all time) and two Olympic gold medals as a professional tennis player.
While bidding farewell, he said, "I'm not tired of playing tennis, but it's my body that doesn't want to play anymore, so I have to accept the situation.I’m super privileged for having been able to make a career out of my hobby, and for having played for much longer than I could ever imagined.”
The Spanish athlete described himself as "just a kid who followed his dreams.” adding, "I'll retire from the sport but I will continue to be available for whatever's needed, and for being a good ambassador.”
Among numerous achievements, Nadal won the Davis Cup with Spain five times, in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019. He was also first in the ATP rankings for 209 weeks.
Notably, he has also won a record 14 French Open championships.