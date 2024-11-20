Falak Shabir showers love on wife Sarah Khan, fans react

Trending

  by Web Desk
  November 20, 2024
Sarah Khan’s latest social media post garnered immense love!

On Tuesday, the Sabaat star posted a reel featuring her beloved husband Falak Shabir head over heels in love.

In the footage shared, the Laapata actress proved she is surely a blessed wife.

Over their latest airport appearance, Falak took his star wife’s hand and adorably planted kisses on it while gushing over his adorable daughter, Alyana in the backdrop. 



This sweet moment of love was admired by her die-hard fans, who rushed to the comments section to pour love.

One fan in awe wrote, “Mashallah…. But Sarah Khan truly deserve this much love.”

Another effused, “Stay blessed and happy always Ameen.”

“Falak Bhai always treating you like a queen,” a third user noted. 

“How much this person love his wife, love the way he treats her. May your love increase day by day,” the fourth expressed. 

To note, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot back in 2020 and are doting parents to a daughter.

