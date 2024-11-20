Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone take big step after daughter Dua's birth

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who welcomed their first child in 2024, have made a new addition to their real estate investments.
According to a recent report by Indian Express, the new parents in town have rented a new apartment in the high-end Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd for a massive amount of Rs 7 lakh per month.
The apartment complex is located in Prabhadevi, an area that has full and easy access to the Central and Western suburbs.
As per the property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, the house covers a built-up area of 3,245 sq. ft. and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq. ft.
It comes with three dedicated car parking spaces with several other amneties like the gym, swimming pool and advanced security systems.
An initial security deposit of Rs 21 lakh has been paid for three years with the rental arrangements following a tiered structure.
Meanwhile amidst all the investments, the couple have been enjoying time with their baby girl Dua.
To note, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced the arrival of their daughter by sharing a glimpse of her feet.