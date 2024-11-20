Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet reunite at 'Lee' screening

Jack and Rose met again!
The beloved on-screen couple, Leonardo DiCaprio met his long pal and costar, Kate Winslet, during a screening of her new film Lee at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
During the event, DiCaprio and Winslet shared a heartwarming hug while striking poses to the cameras.
For the screening, Kate slipped into an elegant black blazer and matching top, styled with black leather trousers.
Meanwhile, The Wolf of Wall Street opted for a navy suit and black top, looking dapper as always.
“Kate, my dear friend. Your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative,” Leo said in his speech introducing Kate.
He further added, “I continue to be awestruck. I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent, and your passion to every single project that you create. Without further ado, one of the great talents of my generation: the one and only Kate Winslet.”
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starred as Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's 1997 Titanic.
The pair reunited again in 2008 for a drama Revolutionary Road, based on Richard Yates' novel.