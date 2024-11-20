Trending

Shah Rukh Khan turns vote casting in family outing: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, and Aryan stepped out to cast vote in Mumbai

  • by Web Desk
  • November 20, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan turns vote casting in family outing: WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan turns vote casting in family outing: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan stepped out to cast vote during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor spotted arriving at the polling booth with his wife Gauri Khan and kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan.

For the outing, Khan opted for a white shirt paired with blue denim jeans, with a beanie cap, looking dapper as always.

Gauri donned a white tank top with a beige coat while Suhana looked ravishing in in a long green polka dress.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan cut a casual figure in an all-black attire consisting of T-shirt and trousers.


Besides Khan family, several other celebrities including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor were also seen outside the polling booths after casting their votes.

The voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections started on Wednesday at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

This single-phase election covers all 288 assembly constituencies, with a total 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents.

On the work front, the Dunki star is currently busy filming Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film King, which also stars daughter Suhana Khan.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial with the web series, Stardom.

Salman Khan arrives to vote amid Maharashtra elections in tight security
Salman Khan arrives to vote amid Maharashtra elections in tight security
Diljit Dosanjh fuels excitement with latest announcement
Diljit Dosanjh fuels excitement with latest announcement
Hamza Ali Abbasi pens 'belated' birthday wish for wife Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi pens 'belated' birthday wish for wife Naimal Khawar
AR Rahman gets candid about 'arranged marriage' with Saira Banu
AR Rahman gets candid about 'arranged marriage' with Saira Banu
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone take big step after daughter Dua's birth
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone take big step after daughter Dua's birth
Falak Shabir showers love on wife Sarah Khan, fans react
Falak Shabir showers love on wife Sarah Khan, fans react
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan's directorial debut
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan's directorial debut
Aiman Khan shares glimpses from her intimate birthday celebrations
Aiman Khan shares glimpses from her intimate birthday celebrations
Kriti Sanon drops mushy birthday wish for rumored beau Kabir Bahia
Kriti Sanon drops mushy birthday wish for rumored beau Kabir Bahia
AR Rahman, Saira Banu end 29-Year marriage citing ‘tensions and difficulties’
AR Rahman, Saira Banu end 29-Year marriage citing ‘tensions and difficulties’
Fahad Mustafa shares thoughts on his long-lasting stardom
Fahad Mustafa shares thoughts on his long-lasting stardom
Sara Ali Khan reflects on her first visit to Kedarnath: 'Special'
Sara Ali Khan reflects on her first visit to Kedarnath: 'Special'