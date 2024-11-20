Shah Rukh Khan turns vote casting in family outing: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan stepped out to cast vote during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in Mumbai.
On Wednesday, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor spotted arriving at the polling booth with his wife Gauri Khan and kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan.
For the outing, Khan opted for a white shirt paired with blue denim jeans, with a beanie cap, looking dapper as always.
Gauri donned a white tank top with a beige coat while Suhana looked ravishing in in a long green polka dress.
Meanwhile, Aryan Khan cut a casual figure in an all-black attire consisting of T-shirt and trousers.
Besides Khan family, several other celebrities including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor were also seen outside the polling booths after casting their votes.
The voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections started on Wednesday at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.
This single-phase election covers all 288 assembly constituencies, with a total 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents.
On the work front, the Dunki star is currently busy filming Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film King, which also stars daughter Suhana Khan.
Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial with the web series, Stardom.