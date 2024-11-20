Harry, Meghan's California Christmas amid uncertainty over US visa

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for a festive season filled with reflection and potential challenges.
As the couple navigates their new roles and responsibilities in America, questions about their holiday plans and ongoing uncertainties loom large.
This year, they are expected to spend Christmas in California, enjoying a sun-filled celebration with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, alongside Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.
Royal expert Jennie Bond suggests, “It’s a fair bet that Meghan will want to be with her mum… All in all, I think the chances are that Harry, Meghan, the children, and Doria will enjoy Christmas in the sunshine in Montecito.”
The season also brings a mix of nostalgia and concern for Harry, who has expressed longing for past family gatherings in the UK.
However, his reluctance to return stems from unresolved issues, including his lack of police protection in Britain. According to The Telegraph, Harry has indicated he won’t bring his family to the UK unless this matter is resolved.
Adding to their challenges is the anticipation of Donald Trump’s second term as U.S. President. Trump has previously criticised the Sussexes and even suggested deporting Harry due to his visa issues, which surfaced after revelations of past drug use in Harry’s memoir Spare.
Despite these uncertainties, the Sussexes appear focused on creating a joyful and memorable Christmas for their young family.