WhatsApp now lets you tag entire groups in status updates

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to mention the group chats for status updates!
As per WEBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is rolling out a feature that allows users to tag the entire group chat in their status updates.
This new update aims to make communication easier in large groups which allow users to easily notify all members at a time about all announcements.
Currently, users can only mention up to five individual contacts in a status update, which can be restrictive when trying to reach a larger audience.
When a group chat is mentioned, all its members will receive a notification about the status update, as long as the chat with the sender hasn’t been muted.
It is pertinent to note that WhatsApp might restrict the maximum group size eligible for mentions to prevent excessive notifications and may also limit the number of groups that can be mentioned in a single status update.
This feature is available to some beta testers who have the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.24.24.21 and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming days.
Additionally, WhatsApp is also rolling out an updated call log management feature, with a layout similar to the chat info screen for a unified look and organized key elements.