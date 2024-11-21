Sci-Tech

WhatsApp now lets you tag entire groups in status updates

When a group chat is mentioned, all its members will receive a notification about the status update

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024
WhatsApp now lets you tag entire groups in status updates
WhatsApp now lets you tag entire groups in status updates

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to mention the group chats for status updates!

As per WEBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is rolling out a feature that allows users to tag the entire group chat in their status updates.

This new update aims to make communication easier in large groups which allow users to easily notify all members at a time about all announcements.

Currently, users can only mention up to five individual contacts in a status update, which can be restrictive when trying to reach a larger audience.

When a group chat is mentioned, all its members will receive a notification about the status update, as long as the chat with the sender hasn’t been muted.

It is pertinent to note that WhatsApp might restrict the maximum group size eligible for mentions to prevent excessive notifications and may also limit the number of groups that can be mentioned in a single status update.

This feature is available to some beta testers who have the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.24.24.21 and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming days.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also rolling out an updated call log management feature, with a layout similar to the chat info screen for a unified look and organized key elements.

AI achieves another milestone by connecting humans with space
AI achieves another milestone by connecting humans with space
Australia introduces ‘landmark’ under-16 social media ban bill in parliament
Australia introduces ‘landmark’ under-16 social media ban bill in parliament
OpenAI introduces free AI training courses for teachers
OpenAI introduces free AI training courses for teachers
Instagram offers new feature to reduce exposure to harmful content
Instagram offers new feature to reduce exposure to harmful content
Trump joins Musk to witness SpaceX launch amid booster landing mishap
Trump joins Musk to witness SpaceX launch amid booster landing mishap
Google Lens adds in-store shopping feature to choose products
Google Lens adds in-store shopping feature to choose products
Say goodbye to electricity bills with THIS amazing garden tree
Say goodbye to electricity bills with THIS amazing garden tree
WhatsApp introduces fresh layout for call info screen
WhatsApp introduces fresh layout for call info screen
The Game Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, and nominations
The Game Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, and nominations
Amazon Web Services appoints former Microsoft executive as new marketing chief
Amazon Web Services appoints former Microsoft executive as new marketing chief
Roblox rolls out major safety measures for kids under 13
Roblox rolls out major safety measures for kids under 13
Chip powerhouse Taiwan seeks closer economic ties with EU
Chip powerhouse Taiwan seeks closer economic ties with EU