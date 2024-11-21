Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev settle divorce as agree to end legal battle

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia have officially settled their divorce, reaching an agreement to drop dual restraining orders.
As per PEOPLE, the American TV personality representative revealed that the former couple will not be going to court as they have settled their divorce in a private mediation.
In a statement, Garcia's rep said that "both parties decided to drop the domestic violence restraining orders against each other in an effort to move on with their lives and effectively co-parent their son.”
"Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter," the rep continued.
Expressing gratitude for the support, the statement concluded, "She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.”
To note, in September, Gracia first filed the divorce from the Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, after Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.
But later, the Napa District Attorney declined to file criminal charges.
In her divorce petition, Garcia sought sole legal and physical custody of Matteo, while Chigvintsev would be granted supervised visitation rights with the child.
She requested the court to end the spousal support for both parties.
But Chigvintsev replied to Garcia's legal filing by requesting joint custody, along with spousal support from his estranged wife, and for her to cover his attorney's fees.