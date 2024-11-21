Sci-Tech

PayPal restores service after global outage disrupts accounts and payments

PayPal, an American multinational financial technology company, was established in 1998

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024
PayPal restores service after global outage disrupts accounts and payments
PayPal restores service after global outage disrupts accounts and payments

Online payment app, PayPal experienced a brief global service outage on Thursday, November 21.

As per BBC, PayPal confirmed this issue on its service status page, noting that it was facing a “system issue” impacting several products, including account withdrawals and express checkout.

The company also mentioned that the technical issue was resolved quickly.

Nevertheless, this brief outage was enough to create many difficulties for customers, with many users being unable to log into their accounts or experiencing issues in making payments.

Platform outage tracker Downdetector received over seven thousand user complaints about the issue by 12:12 GMT.

Meanwhile, customers also turned to their social media accounts to report the issue in accessing their account.

The company’s service status dashboard showed that this issue started at 10:53 UTC.

It stated that its cryptocurrency services and the Venmo peer-to-peer payment app were among the services affected by the outage.

PayPal, an American multinational financial technology company, was established in 1998, and has since evolved into a prominent global financial institution.

It functions as a payment processor for online vendors, auction sites and other commercial users, collecting a fee for its services.

In October, the company reported that its total number of active accounts across all services had reached 432 million by the end of September.

AI achieves another milestone by connecting humans with space
AI achieves another milestone by connecting humans with space
WhatsApp now lets you tag entire groups in status updates
WhatsApp now lets you tag entire groups in status updates
Australia introduces ‘landmark’ under-16 social media ban bill in parliament
Australia introduces ‘landmark’ under-16 social media ban bill in parliament
OpenAI introduces free AI training courses for teachers
OpenAI introduces free AI training courses for teachers
Instagram offers new feature to reduce exposure to harmful content
Instagram offers new feature to reduce exposure to harmful content
Trump joins Musk to witness SpaceX launch amid booster landing mishap
Trump joins Musk to witness SpaceX launch amid booster landing mishap
Google Lens adds in-store shopping feature to choose products
Google Lens adds in-store shopping feature to choose products
Say goodbye to electricity bills with THIS amazing garden tree
Say goodbye to electricity bills with THIS amazing garden tree
WhatsApp introduces fresh layout for call info screen
WhatsApp introduces fresh layout for call info screen
The Game Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, and nominations
The Game Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, and nominations
Amazon Web Services appoints former Microsoft executive as new marketing chief
Amazon Web Services appoints former Microsoft executive as new marketing chief
Roblox rolls out major safety measures for kids under 13
Roblox rolls out major safety measures for kids under 13