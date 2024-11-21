PayPal restores service after global outage disrupts accounts and payments

Online payment app, PayPal experienced a brief global service outage on Thursday, November 21.
As per BBC, PayPal confirmed this issue on its service status page, noting that it was facing a “system issue” impacting several products, including account withdrawals and express checkout.
The company also mentioned that the technical issue was resolved quickly.
Nevertheless, this brief outage was enough to create many difficulties for customers, with many users being unable to log into their accounts or experiencing issues in making payments.
Platform outage tracker Downdetector received over seven thousand user complaints about the issue by 12:12 GMT.
Meanwhile, customers also turned to their social media accounts to report the issue in accessing their account.
The company’s service status dashboard showed that this issue started at 10:53 UTC.
It stated that its cryptocurrency services and the Venmo peer-to-peer payment app were among the services affected by the outage.
PayPal, an American multinational financial technology company, was established in 1998, and has since evolved into a prominent global financial institution.
It functions as a payment processor for online vendors, auction sites and other commercial users, collecting a fee for its services.
In October, the company reported that its total number of active accounts across all services had reached 432 million by the end of September.