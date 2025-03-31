Prince Harry receives stark warning amid 'harassment, bullying' claims

Royal

  March 31, 2025
Prince Harry is at the risk of a potential lawsuit as Sentebale's chairperson, Sophie Chandauka has accused him of "harrasment" and "bullying".

The resignation statement from The Duke of Sussex and his longtime pal Prince Seeiso of Lesotho last week after they  stepped down from their positions at Sentebale, did not sit well with Sophie.

Harry in his joint statement with Seeiso noted that "With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as Patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same."

The statement continued, "These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down, while keeping the wellbeing of staff in mind."

Harry and Seeiso claimed, "In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationshipve had to do the same."

In response, Sophie, who has been the chair of the organisation since 2023, dubbed Harry's claims as an "attack" and "an example of harassment and bullying at scale."

While analyzing how the situation can turn out against the 40-year-old royal, a royal expert, Rafe Heydek-Mankoo told GB, "This is a woman who knows the law, and if she's so confident that she could actually launch a lawsuit here, she must think that she has firm grounds to stand on."

He further warned, "I think it's extremely damaging for Prince Harry, who, of course, we have to acknowledge for him that Sentebale has been one of the only anchor points in his adult life."

"For all the tumult and turmoil he's been through, that's been something that's given him at least some grounding on which to peg his credentials as a humanitarian."luntary position, further underscoring the broken relationshipve had to do the same," Mankoo added.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso co-founded the South African organisation in 2006 in honour of their respective mothers.

However, as per recent reports, things between Harry and Sophie turned rocky after her awkward encounter with the duke's wife during last year's annual polo match of the Sentebale in Miami.

