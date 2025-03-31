Zara Tindall takes key decision for Royal Family amid Princess title row

Zara Tindall has reportedly made a surprise move amid the ongoing speculations surrounding her Royal title.
The Princess Royal's only daughter and King Charles's beloved niece is gearing to set some record straights and busts a few myths about the firm in a bombshell memoir.
Zara, who does not hold the Princess title despite being sixth in line to the throne, is believed to be working on a memoir, which will largely focus on her childhood life to marrying the love of her life, Mike Tindall.
An insider has exclusively told Women Day magazine, "While her main focus is to tell her crazy story – from her unusual childhood to missing out on being a princess – she wants to set the record straight."
“There are plenty of scandals, like the deep betrayal the whole family, especially straight-as-a-die Mike, felt over [Prince] Harry’s decisions,” the insider added.
The source further revealed, “She also has some explaining to do about her hilarious reaction to [Duchess] Meghan and Harry’s exuberant American pastor at their wedding.”
"The fact she wasn’t given a title gives her the freedom to write the memoir she wants," the tipster noted.
Zara's lighthearted take on life as a Royal and her own lovestory with will be refreshing for the family after amid King Charles cancer battle and Kate Middleton's recovery from the same disease.
It is pertinent to mention, Zara and her brother, Peter Philips' mother, Princess Anne chose to not give her kids their titles so they do not have to live as the Prince and Princess and spend a rather easier life than other royals.