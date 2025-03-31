Royal

Meghan Markle shares sweet post amid Prince Harry’s charity controversy

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shared a delightful post after Prince Harry gets embroiled in new controversy

  March 31, 2025
Meghan Markle is fulfilling a “family tradition” to mark a special day!

In a new Instagram update shared on Sunday, March 30, the Duchess of Sussex posted a sweet snap as she took part in a major UK celebration, Mothering Sunday.

The photograph featured a delicious lemon pie with burnt and crispy edges and a soft, decadent lime pudding inside, adorned with lemon slices and small red flowers.

“Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK,” penned the Duchess.

Mothering Sunday, which is also known as Mother’s Day, is an annual celebration to cherish mothers and motherly figures and is marked on the fourth Sunday of Lent, a 40-day period of spiritual preparation for Easter, observed by many Christians.

Moreover, this update by the mother-of-two comes amid her husband, Prince Harry, got involved in a controversy following his recent departure from his own charity, Sentebale, which he founded back in 2006 in the memory of Princess Diana.

"Nearly twenty years ago, we founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers. Sentebale means 'forget-me-not' in Sesotho, the local language of Lesotho, and it’s what we've always promised for the young people we've served through this charity,” noted Harry in his statement.

He added, "Today is no different. With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as Patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same."

The Duke of Sussex stepped down from his role after being accused of bullying, harassment, sexism, and racism.

