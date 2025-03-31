Royal

Princess Eugenie marks Mother’s Day with special gift from kids Ernest, August

Princess Eugenie includes mom Sarah Ferguson in sweet Mother’s Day post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 31, 2025
Princess Eugenie marks Mother’s Day with special gift from kids Ernest, August
Princess Eugenie marks Mother’s Day with special gift from kids Ernest, August

The Princess of York, Eugenie, marked the UK’s Mother’s Day with a cute little surprise from her kids, Ernest and August.

On Mothering Sunday, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of three delightful photos, offering a peek into her motherhood.

In the first photo, Eugenie was seen reading a book, sitting on the floor with daughter Ernie in her lap and son August sitting beside her.

Next in line was a closeup of a handmade heart-shaped card from her kids with the words, “happy mama’s day” and "Ernie and Augie" on it.

The adorable card was otherwise decorated with hearts, a gift box, and planets drawings.

Eugenie did not forget to include a photo of her mom Sarah Ferguson as she marked the special occasion.

The post was accompanied by a sweet note which read, “happy Mother's Day from this proud mama and daughter xxxx.”

Another penned, “Happy Mother’s Day. In Brazil, we celebrate on May”

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew shares her kids, August and Ernest, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Meghan Markle shares sweet post amid Prince Harry’s charity controversy
Meghan Markle shares sweet post amid Prince Harry’s charity controversy
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend Eid wishes to Muslims around the world
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend Eid wishes to Muslims around the world
Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton shares touching message on Mother's day
Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton shares touching message on Mother's day
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce diplomatic state visit to France
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce diplomatic state visit to France
King Charles skips Prince Andrew, Edward in heartfelt Mother's Day post
King Charles skips Prince Andrew, Edward in heartfelt Mother's Day post
King Charles, Queen Camilla call off key visit after hospital visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla call off key visit after hospital visit
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Mother's Day with delightful announcement
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Mother's Day with delightful announcement
Crown Prince Leka pens sweet message to celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Crown Prince Leka pens sweet message to celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Princess Kate shares heartwarming video message on Mothering Sunday
Princess Kate shares heartwarming video message on Mothering Sunday
Buckingham Palace releases rare portrait of Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day
Buckingham Palace releases rare portrait of Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day
Prince William, Princess Kate to prioritize joint engagements after break
Prince William, Princess Kate to prioritize joint engagements after break
King Abdullah, Queen Rania celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 with warm wishes
King Abdullah, Queen Rania celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 with warm wishes