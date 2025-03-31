Princess Eugenie marks Mother’s Day with special gift from kids Ernest, August

The Princess of York, Eugenie, marked the UK’s Mother’s Day with a cute little surprise from her kids, Ernest and August.
On Mothering Sunday, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of three delightful photos, offering a peek into her motherhood.
In the first photo, Eugenie was seen reading a book, sitting on the floor with daughter Ernie in her lap and son August sitting beside her.
Next in line was a closeup of a handmade heart-shaped card from her kids with the words, “happy mama’s day” and "Ernie and Augie" on it.
The adorable card was otherwise decorated with hearts, a gift box, and planets drawings.
Eugenie did not forget to include a photo of her mom Sarah Ferguson as she marked the special occasion.
The post was accompanied by a sweet note which read, “happy Mother's Day from this proud mama and daughter xxxx.”
The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew shares her kids, August and Ernest, with husband Jack Brooksbank.