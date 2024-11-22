Taylor Swift surprises fans with Joe Jonas mash-up song at Toronto show

Taylor Swift surprised crowd at Eras Tour concert in Toronto by performing a mash-up of her Joe Jonas breakup songs.
On Thursday, November 21, 2024, the Cruel Summer crooner delivered an electrifying performance at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.
Taylor sang two hit tracks, that have long been associated with her ex Joe, for the acoustic section of her concert.
She did a mash-up of Mr. Perfectly Fine and Better than Revenge.
Notably, Better Than Revenge is from the original version of Taylor‘s hit album Speak Now, on the other hand Mr. Perfectly Fine was released on Fearless (Taylor’s Version).
Shortly after her performance, Swifties flooded the social media to appreciate Miss blonde for performing the mash-up.
A user wrote on X, “Did not have the fuck joe jonas surprise song mashup on my eras tour bingo card.”
Another posted, “She really said it’s time to have a whole stadium shut on Mr. Joe Jonas.”
“Mr. perfectly fine x Better than revenge, somewhere in New Jersey Joe Jonas is waking up in a cold sweat and Sophie Turner smiles!!!,” a third noted.
Back in November 2008, Taylor revealed during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Joe broke up with her over a 27 seconds phone call.
For the unversed, Taylor and Joe dated a few months before breaking up in October 2008.