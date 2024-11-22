Entertainment

Taylor Swift surprises fans with Joe Jonas mash-up song at Toronto show

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated a few months before breaking up in October 2008

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Taylor Swift surprises fans with Joe Jonas mash-up song at Toronto show
Taylor Swift surprises fans with Joe Jonas mash-up song at Toronto show

Taylor Swift surprised crowd at Eras Tour concert in Toronto by performing a mash-up of her Joe Jonas breakup songs.

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, the Cruel Summer crooner delivered an electrifying performance at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Taylor sang two hit tracks, that have long been associated with her ex Joe, for the acoustic section of her concert.

She did a mash-up of Mr. Perfectly Fine and Better than Revenge.

Notably, Better Than Revenge is from the original version of Taylor‘s hit album Speak Now, on the other hand Mr. Perfectly Fine was released on Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Shortly after her performance, Swifties flooded the social media to appreciate Miss blonde for performing the mash-up.

A user wrote on X, “Did not have the fuck joe jonas surprise song mashup on my eras tour bingo card.”

Another posted, “She really said it’s time to have a whole stadium shut on Mr. Joe Jonas.”

“Mr. perfectly fine x Better than revenge, somewhere in New Jersey Joe Jonas is waking up in a cold sweat and Sophie Turner smiles!!!,” a third noted.

Back in November 2008, Taylor revealed during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Joe broke up with her over a 27 seconds phone call.

For the unversed, Taylor and Joe dated a few months before breaking up in October 2008.

Sabrina Carpenter wraps up North American leg of Short n’ Sweet tour
Sabrina Carpenter wraps up North American leg of Short n’ Sweet tour
Billie Eilish adds another feather to her cap after following Grammy nominations
Billie Eilish adds another feather to her cap after following Grammy nominations
Angelina Jolie declares motherhood as her top priority after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie declares motherhood as her top priority after Brad Pitt divorce
Katy Perry's daughter's adorable nickname for Luke Bryan REVEALED
Katy Perry's daughter's adorable nickname for Luke Bryan REVEALED
Selena Gomez offers glimpses into ‘one of her favourite’ photoshoot
Selena Gomez offers glimpses into ‘one of her favourite’ photoshoot
P!nk concludes epic 131-show tour after 17 months: ‘A lifetime of memories’
P!nk concludes epic 131-show tour after 17 months: ‘A lifetime of memories’
Katie Price addresses buzz around ninth marriage proposal rumors
Katie Price addresses buzz around ninth marriage proposal rumors
Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev settle divorce as agree to end legal battle
Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev settle divorce as agree to end legal battle
Travis Kelce playfully desires having kids amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce playfully desires having kids amid Taylor Swift romance
Khloé Kardashian ‘secretly hoping’ for Tristan Thompson reconciliation
Khloé Kardashian ‘secretly hoping’ for Tristan Thompson reconciliation
Hailey Bieber posts sweet moments from pre-birthday bash: PICS
Hailey Bieber posts sweet moments from pre-birthday bash: PICS
Coachella 2025 to feature Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, in headliner slots
Coachella 2025 to feature Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, in headliner slots