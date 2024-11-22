Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence reveals struggles of producing ‘Bread and Roses’

Jennifer Lawrence has gotten candid about the major challenges she faced from family and friends while producing documentary, Bread and Roses.
The recently released documentary has been produced by the Oscar winner, Malala Yousafzai, Sahra Mani and Justine Ciarrocchi.
During a chat with CBS Mornings, Lawrence said, “My family and friends definitely encouraged me not to [produce the film]. It’s dangerous. Of course it is. But there’s 20 million women whose lives are in danger.”
The mother-to-be wanted to shed light on the Taliban‘s control in Afghanistan, where women have been deprived of their rights.
She added, “They always say different things. I did a 60 Minutes interview where I explained that I dropped out of middle school, so I’m technically not educated. And so I think common one, especially with this subject, is ‘Why is someone without an education trying to talk about politics?'”
The cast of the documentary included Masoud Sekhavatdoust, Marie Mavati, Abdul Sami Murtaza and Hayedeh Safiyari.
Bread and Roses was premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and it was later acquired by Apple Original Films.
The most-awaited documentary was released on November 22, 2024.