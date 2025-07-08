Sabrina Carpenter celebrates success of ‘two sold out’ shows at Hyde Park

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Sabrina Carpenter is on cloud nine after successfully concluding “two sold out” concerts at Hyde Park.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner performed two concerts, which also included a surprise guest appearance of boy band Duran Duran.

On Monday night, July 7, she took to Instagram to share an emotional message on this big milestone.

Sabrina penned, “Hyde Park- i can’t thank you enough for two sold out nights. Some of the most fun shows I’ve ever done in my life. I feel so lucky to have had the legendary @duranduran join me on stage amidst their insane schedule to give the UK such a special treat. Been a fan since i could howllll!!”

The Please Please Please singer added, “And to my sweet Juno girls @clairo @ayoedebiri I’m looking forward to our life together. I will never get over how special London makes me feel every time. Thank you for coming!!!! i love you all so much.”

Sabrina has performed at the famous venue with renowned guests including Clairo, Beabadoobee, Amber Mark, Luvcat, Ider, Sofy, Dellaxoz, The Tulips and Sola, Olivia Dean, Chloe Qisha, Miso Extra, Tanner Adell, and others.

For her last concert at Hyde Park on July 6, she sang Hungry Like the Wolf with Duran Duran’s front-man Simon Le Bon and bassist John Taylor.

