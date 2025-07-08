Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on starring in ‘Barbie’ sequel

Sydney Sweeney has shared her thoughts on starring in the potential Barbie sequel.
The blockbuster movie, Barbie, featuring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie was released in 2023.
During a chat with Bustle, Sydney revealed if she’ll ever accept offer for Barbie 2.
She said, “I’d have to read a script, but I’m a huge, huge fan of Margot [Robbie], so I would not be opposed to it.”
In the same conversation, the renowned actress revealed her experience of shooting Euphoria ahead of season three release.
Sydney noted, “I'm so happy to be back. It feels like I'm with my OG family. We've been doing this since I was 20 years old. There are many crew members who are still here from Season 1 and Season 2. It's like a reunion.”
She added, “The Euphoria schedule is always all over the place, so I take it day by day. If I have time, then I try to go home to Idaho, see my family, go slalom skiing, and just hang out with my dogs. I love a low-key summer.”
Sydney also reflected on her character Cassie's storyline, revealing she was “very shocked” by the plot twists in her life.
As per Variety, Euphoria season 3 is expected to premiere in 2026.