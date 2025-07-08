Ben Affleck breaks cover after Jennifer Lopez’s divorce single

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Ben Affleck has made a sombre appearance after his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez dropped a song about their divorce.

Last week, JLo released a new track, Wreckage of You, during an exclusive listening party in Los Angeles.

As per Daily Mail, Ben was spotted enjoying dinner with a friend at the West Hollywood hotspot Steak 48.

For the dinner outing, the Batman star opted for a white button-up dress shirt, dark blue jeans and brown boots while carrying a jacket.

His public appearance came after Jennifer released six new tracks, five upbeat tracks dubbed Up All Night, Regular, Free, Save Me Tonight and Birthday, and a ballad dubbed Wreckage of You.

According to US Weekly, the pop icon revealed during the exclusive fan event that she co-wrote and recorded the song two weeks ago.

A fan Edgardo Luis Rivera, who attended the event, shared, “She said she was lying in bed after a long day of tour rehearsals when the idea of the song came to her. She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally.”

The fan added, “Fast-forward to one year later, and she feels better and stronger than ever, so she wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger.”

For those unversed, Ben and Jennifer finalised their divorce in January 2025.

