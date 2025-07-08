5 Hollywood celebrity breakups that left fans in tatters

Hollywood romances often burn fast and bright, but some breakups still manage to shock fans and the industry.
Whether they seemed rock-solid or just had that iconic spark, these celebrity splits left the world stunned including, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Offset, and Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.
Here are top five breakup bombshells that rocked Tinseltown.
1. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck:
‘Bennifer’ and ‘Bennifer 2.0’ are the names given by the media to the high-profile relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who began dating each other in 2002 and parted ways in 2004.
They rekindled their romance again in early 2021 and quietly got married in July 2022.
However, after spending four years together, Lopez filed for divorce after only two years, on August 20, 2024 and declared herself officially single from Affleck’s marriage earlier this year.
2. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt:
Hollywood’s former power couple, also known as 'Brangelina' gained popularity with their iconic film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and ended up with their high-profile marriage.
They also raised six children together before their sensational break-up in 2016.
When the Salt actress filed for divorce from her now ex-husband, citing irreconcilable differences at the time, the news shocked their fans, as well as the film industry.
However, after battling for several years, the two finally settled their long-running divorce matters this year.
3. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom:
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sent the internet into a frenzy when the actor arrived at the lavish wedding of American businessman Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, in Venice in June 2025.
After wrapping up her headline-grabbing tour, The Lifetimes, the singer confirmed her split from her fiancé on July 3, 2025.
They reportedly parted ways to shift their focus on their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, and to prioritise co-parenting over their relationship.
Katy and Orlando became secretly engaged in 2019 after an on-and-off relationship.
4. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West:
In 2018, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West raised concerns about their marriage, which ultimately led to their divorce three years later.
The couple separated due to Kanye's erratic behaviour and his controversial involvement in politics.
After eight years of marriage, they finalised their divorce in November 2022.
5. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid:
Once a high-profile couple in Hollywood, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid generated significant public reactions with their dramatic split.
Many fans speculated that their separation was due to an alleged heated altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.
This event, combined with their on-again, off-again relationship history, fueled intense discussion and debate among fans and media outlets.
Zayn and Gigi first linked in November 2015 after being spotted together at Justin Bieber’s American Music Awards after-party.
The couple parted ways in 2021 after welcoming their daughter, Khai Malik, in September 2020. They remained amicable despite their messy breakup.