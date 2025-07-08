'Superman' earns glowing first reactions ahead of blockbuster cinema return

David Corenswet's highly anticipated film, Superman, won impeccable first reactions following the Los Angeles premiere of the movie. 

The first DC film debuted on Monday, July 7, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in LA, where the entire cast of the movie attended a red carpet event. 

Shortly after the movie's premiere, several press members, influencers, and media representatives shared their initial reactions to the upcoming film.

Collider magazine's Perri Nemiroff said, "The movie is loaded with exhilarating action set pieces and well-placed humour and levity."

While, Fandango's Erik Davis stated, "A terrific start for the new DC Studios."

Attending the star-studded event, the director of the forthcoming action-science fiction movie, James Gunn noted, "But I loved the colour and the joy of the comic books I loved growing up, and I wanted to imbue this film with that feeling."

When did James Gunn join DC Studio?

For those unaware, Gunn has taken over DC Studios alongside his business partner, Peter Safran, in 2022.

Since then he has been working on his first DC project, in an attempt to bring colour to the production company.

About Superman: 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 11, 2025.

Superman also starred popular American actors, including David Correnswet as Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Holt as Lex Luthor. 

