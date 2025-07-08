Aaron Phypers Denise Richards head for divorce after 6 years of marriage

Aaron Phypers has filed for divorce from actress Denise Richards after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."
As per a court document obtained by PEOPLE, Phypers, 52, filed for divorce on Monday, July 7, after more than half decade.
In his court filing, he revealed the date of separation as July 4 and cited “irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
The documents shared that Phypers requested spousal support from Richards, 54.
The Dirty Hands star also wanted to keep their assets and debts as separate property, including his power tools, motorcycle and sports car.
While the couple shares no underage children, Richards had previously stated that Phypers was in the midst of adopting her daughter, Eloise, who is 14.
The Wild Things actress, who first met her soon-to-be ex at his work practice, a healing center in Malibu, where she was going for "preventative DNA repair.”
Phypers and Richards started dating in June 2017.
Notably, the couple did not make their engagement public and they tied the knot in a last-minute ceremony in Malibu on September 8, 2018.
Before his marriage, Phypers was briefly married to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan and in August 2018 they finalized their divorce.
Richards also previously tied the knot to Charlie Sheen and they were together from 2002 to 2006, and they also have daughters Sami and Lola.