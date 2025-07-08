Ben Affleck gives bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner

Ben Affleck has given a bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner Brett Goldstein.
Last month, tabloids reported that JLo is hocking up with Office Romance star Brett.
A source close to Ben recently told the Radar Online about his reaction to his ex-wife's new relationship.
As per the insider, the Batman star said, “I wish him luck... because dating JLo is no small thing. Brett seems like a nice guy... but he's about to be eaten alive by Hurricane JLo."
The tipster added, "Jennifer is demanding, has impossible standards and a lifestyle that not everyone can put up with. I couldn't, and I consider myself a pretty balanced person. Ben is relieved she’s focused on something new.”
These shocking claims came after the Ain't Your Mama singer released a new track, Wreckage of You, about her divorce last week during an exclusive listening party in Los Angeles.
At the same event, she also released five new tracks including Up All Night, Regular, Free, Save Me Tonight and Birthday,
Ben and Jennifer got married in a civil wedding in Las Vegas in 2022. They filed for divorce in August 2024, just on their second wedding anniversary.
To note, the pair finalised their divorce in January 2025.