Ben Affleck gives bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Ben Affleck gives bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopezs new partner
Ben Affleck gives bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner

Ben Affleck has given a bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner Brett Goldstein.

Last month, tabloids reported that JLo is hocking up with Office Romance star Brett.

A source close to Ben recently told the Radar Online about his reaction to his ex-wife's new relationship.

As per the insider, the Batman star said, “I wish him luck... because dating JLo is no small thing. Brett seems like a nice guy... but he's about to be eaten alive by Hurricane JLo."

The tipster added, "Jennifer is demanding, has impossible standards and a lifestyle that not everyone can put up with. I couldn't, and I consider myself a pretty balanced person. Ben is relieved she’s focused on something new.”

These shocking claims came after the Ain't Your Mama singer released a new track, Wreckage of You, about her divorce last week during an exclusive listening party in Los Angeles.

At the same event, she also released five new tracks including Up All Night, Regular, Free, Save Me Tonight and Birthday,

Ben and Jennifer got married in a civil wedding in Las Vegas in 2022. They filed for divorce in August 2024, just on their second wedding anniversary.

To note, the pair finalised their divorce in January 2025.

Read more : Entertainment

Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman secret romance unveiled: deets inside

Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman secret romance unveiled: deets inside
Alex Edelman and Anna Kendrick initially sparked romance rumours in March this year

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates success of ‘two sold out’ shows at Hyde Park
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates success of ‘two sold out’ shows at Hyde Park
Sabrina Carpenter thanks 'legendary’ band Duran Duran for joining her amid ‘their insane schedule’

Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González pays Wimbledon tribute to Grigor Dimitrov
Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González pays Wimbledon tribute to Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza González confirmed their romance in May this year with sweet Instagram post

5 Hollywood celebrity breakups that left fans in tatters
5 Hollywood celebrity breakups that left fans in tatters
From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, celebrity breakups that left fans reeling

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on starring in ‘Barbie’ sequel
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on starring in ‘Barbie’ sequel
Sydney Sweeney opens up about shooting 'Euphoria' ahead of season 3 release

'Superman' earns glowing first reactions ahead of blockbuster cinema return

'Superman' earns glowing first reactions ahead of blockbuster cinema return
James Gunn's upcoming movie, 'Superman' is slated to be released across theatres this week

Jennifer Aniston sparks new dating rumors with Jim Curtis after Pedro Pascal
Jennifer Aniston sparks new dating rumors with Jim Curtis after Pedro Pascal
Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal ended up sparking dating rumors in April

Ben Affleck breaks cover after Jennifer Lopez’s divorce single
Ben Affleck breaks cover after Jennifer Lopez’s divorce single
Ben Affleck makes first appearance after Jennifer Lopez released 'Wreckage of You' about their split

Lewis Capaldi credits therapy for his return to music after Glastonbury 2025 set
Lewis Capaldi credits therapy for his return to music after Glastonbury 2025 set
The Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi took a two-year break from music industry amid anxiety struggles and tourette's diagnosis

Anne Hathaway's 'Mother Mary' role inspired by Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift

Anne Hathaway's 'Mother Mary' role inspired by Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift
The 'Devil Wears Prada' has opted for a challenging role in her upcoming film, 'Mother Mary'

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make memories in France amid busy schedules
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make memories in France amid busy schedules
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoy romantic Getaway in France amid their hectic work schedules

'Alice in Borderland' season 3: Netflix drops premiere date, first teaser
'Alice in Borderland' season 3: Netflix drops premiere date, first teaser
Netflix's Japanese series 'Alice in Borderland' has become a global hit with its thrilling games and star-studded cast