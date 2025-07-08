Jennifer Aniston sparks new dating rumors with Jim Curtis after Pedro Pascal 

Jennifer Aniston has seemingly found her soulmate after facing some major heartbreaks in her life!
The Friends alum has sparked romance rumours after being spotted with life coach Jim Curtis on Friday, July 4.
As reported by Daily Mail, Aniston was photographed jetting into Mallorca alongside her new rumoured boyfriend, actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.
For the cosy date night, the 56-year-old American actress opted for a black tank top, which she paired with blue jeans.
She elevated her casual look by carrying a brimmed hat and a matching bag for the outing.
The Murder Mystery starlet reportedly introduced Curtis to her close pals as they stepped out in Mallorca together for the first time.
Aniston’s new partner is a transformational coach and hypnotherapist who actively posts inspirational quotes to help people break free from their past and patterns to find love on his official Instagram handle.
The critically acclaimed actress has been following him on the social media platform for almost two years.
Despite hanging out together in their latest appearance, the duo have not publicly confirmed these ongoing romance rumours.
Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal dating rumours:
This sighting of Jennifer Aniston and Curtis came after the actress shut down the dating reports with renowned actor, Pedro Pascal.
Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal, who began dating March after being spotted at a romantic dinner date, debunked the romance rumours after the Chilean-American actor recently denied the buzz around the two stars.