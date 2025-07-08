Blake Lively to face tough questions in legal feud over 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively may soon find herself under legal scrutiny as a bold new move forces her to answer tough questions about the troubled production of It Ends With Us.
The Another Simple Favor star is set to answer questions asked by the attorneys of her co-star in the film, Justin Baldoni.
According to an email sent on July 2, the deposition for Lively, who brought legal action against the Five Feet Apart star, is slated for July 17.
The details came to light when Blake Lively’s lawyers asked for a one-week extension after subpoenaing two publicists who work for Baldoni.
Then, the publicists’ lawyer filed the extension request, People reported on Monday.
The Gossip Girl alum will take the stand when the trial begins in New York City in March 2026.
As per sources, the deposition will take place in New York City, but it was unclear where.
The insiders also mentioned that Lively was prepared to face a series of difficult inquiries; and that Reynolds isn't expected to attend.
To note, it came after Lively has accused her It Ends With Us director-costar Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and retaliation, which he has denied.
In his counterclaims against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds Baldoni alleged extortion and defamation, which were dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman, and his legal team opted not to file updated documents of those claims.