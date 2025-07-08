Diddy’s twin daughters make career move after father's court verdict

  • By Web Desk
  • |


Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, are stepping into the spotlight as they launch their own clothing line.

The disgraced music mogul’s twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Porter, took to instagram on Monday to announce their new clothing line, 12TWINTY1, following the rapper's shock court victory.

They shared a playful promotional video along with the caption, “12TWINTY1 IS FINALLY HERE!!!”

Jessie and D’Lila added, “We’ve been waiting our entire lives for this moment — and it’s surreal to finally share it with you.”

The twins went on to say, “This isn’t just a brand. It’s our story. Our bond. Our roots.

@12twinty1 was created with purpose, built from who we are, not just what we wear.”

Sharing the insights on their brand name, they stated, “The name reflects our birthday, December 21st, but it means so much more: 1 is bold, fearless, and marks the beginning of something powerful. 2 speaks to love, connection, and harmony, the essence of our twin hood.”

“We’ve spent so much time pouring our hearts into creating a brand that speaks to everyone,” they continued.

To note, Jessie and D’Lila launched their fashion line after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found not guilty of the most serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking on July 2.

However, he was convicted of the lesser charge of transportation to engage in prostitution related to Cassie Ventura and another woman.

