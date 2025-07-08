Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman secret romance unveiled: deets inside

Anna Kendrick and Alex Edelman have been quietly dating each other!

The two left fans speculated after being spotted in a car together during their cosy date night in Los Angeles recently.

According to an exclusive report by People, an insider recently revealed that the Another Simple Favour actress has been romantically connected with the renowned comedian.

Anna and Alex, "Have been dating for several months, it doesn’t seem casual," the tipster revealed to the aforementioned outlet. 

Anna Kendrick and Alex Edelman spark romance speculations:  

The couple reportedly have been seeing each other since March, as they have celebrated the Emmy-winning star’s birthday together. 

During the birthday celebrations, Alex introduced her current flame to his family, where she first time met his mom.

"Anna’s very private, though. They enjoy date night at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts," the source added.

Anna Kendrick's past relationship: 

Multiple tabloids reported that the Pitch Perfect starlet previously dated her Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013.

After briefly romancing with Edgar Wright, The Accountant actress was also in a serious relationship with cinematographer Ben Richardson from 2014 to 2020.

Anna's relationship was with Bill Hader, with whom she parted ways in June 2022, after spending two years together as a couple.

Despite keeping her relationships low-key, Anna Kendrick has never publicly confirmed any of her relationships so far. 

