Sana Javed confesses love for beloved husband Shoaib Malik

Actress Sana Javed tied the knot with cricketer Shoaib Malik in January 2024

  by Web Desk
  November 22, 2024
Sana Javed proved she is head over heels in love with her cricketer husband, Shoaib Malik!

On Instagram, the Khaani actress flaunts her hush-hush romance with a series of pictures from their Dubai getaway.

In one image, the couple showcases their love goals. In another shot, the famous sports personality has his hand around his beloved wife's shoulder.

As caption, the Romeo weds Heer actress penned her adoration for Shoaib, “Cause you know, baby, I adore you.”


Once the photos went viral online, their devoted fans couldn't help but shower the couple with compliments.

“Best Jodi in the world," One user swooned.

Another penned, “Stay blessed and happy.”

“Evil eyes off," a third fan effused.

“Both are looking so adorable mashallah,” expressed the fourth.

The superstar's latest post came soon after she penned a heartwarming tribute on her brother Abdullah Javed’s birthday with an unseen photo.

For the unversed, Sana Javed sent shock waves all over the internet after marrying her lover Shoaib Malik in an intimate wedding ceremony back in January 2024.

While some netizens loved their alleged match others were not happy with the news. 

