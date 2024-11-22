Trending

Ahad Raza Mir claps back at criticism over bold scenes in 'Resident Evil'

Actor Ahad Raza Mir's Netflix debut series 'Resident Evil' premiered on July 14, 2022

  November 22, 2024
Ahad Raza Mir has finally addressed the criticism he received for a bold scene in 2022's Netflix series Resident Evil. 

In an interview with Maliha Rehman, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor addressed a particular bold scene he filmed that garnered attention, “It was quite scary because I knew that the backlash is going to come but on the other hand we show violence, slapping and abuse in our show and it is watched by a larger number of audience but no one has a problem with it.”

He continued, “It only happens when we show affection or intimacy. Also, they don’t have any problem watching Bollywood and Hollywood movies. As an actor, I am working internationally, here in the UK how would I say that I won’t do this or that.”

Prior to this the Yakeen Ka Safar actor revealed he likes to keep his love life private.

It is pertinent to mention  that Ahad Raza Mir, who married actress Sajal Aly in 2020, is rumored to be dating his Hum Tum co-star Ramsha Khan.  

