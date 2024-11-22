Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide UK return with surprising plan  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once planned their UK return with a surprising 'six-month' plan.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly thought of returning to the UK as part-time royals after Queen Elizabeth's demise.
The couple who left the royal family in 2020 believed that King Charles might accept their offer; however, it now appears that the Sussexes' plans have shattered due to the "frosty" relationships with key royal figures.
In conversation with The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said, "Meghan and Harry had always hoped that when Queen Elizabeth died, Charles would take a less strict view of what it means to be a working Royal."
He added, "Six months in the UK as a working Royal followed by six months in the States would boost brand Sussex which is less and less interesting without the working Royal angle."
"The American public would have much preferred it if Harry had not given up his Royal role – that's all he's ever been trained for and that's the main thing that made him interesting," stated Tom.