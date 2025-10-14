Emma Raducanu’s struggles continue after another early exit in Ningbo Open

Emma Raducanu's struggles continue as she suffers another early exit at the Ningbo Open.
The British No. 1 fell to China's Zhu Lin in three sets, rising fresh concerns about her fitness and form.
Just a week after retiring from her opening match in Wuhan due to dizziness in hot and humid conditions, Raducanu returned to action but couldn’t maintain her level.
Although, the player started strongly by winning the first set, her energy and performance struggled later and lost the match 3-6 6-4 6-1.
During the second set of the match, Raducanu had her blood pressure and vital signs checked by medical staff while the physiotherapist gave her something to eat and drink to help her recover.
In the third set, she stopped the match briefly to get treatment for her back and after that, she struggled to move and serve properly.
She still has two more events to play this year including the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo and the Hong Kong Open.
Raducanu has played 50 matches on the WTA Tour this year, the most since her breakthrough US Open triumph in 2021.
Zhu is now schedule to face Russian top seed Mirra Andreeva in the last 16 on Wednesday.